1. Blakey Bothy - Sleeps 2 + 2 dogs

You can get far from the madding crowd with a solo or couple’s break to this bijou bolthole in the middle of the North York Moors National Park. Up to two dogs can join you on a getaway to this Grade II-listed stone bothy which has cleverly designed interiors to make the most of the small space. You’ll also find a pub and shop less than a mile away in the pretty village of Castleton where you can catch the train to Whitby.

Photo: Gorgeous Cottages