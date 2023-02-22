Cath and Nicholas Belt own Beacon Heights, Flamborough, and were named as winners in the Sykes Stars programme due to their excellent guest feedback.

After looking into adding an extension to their own home, the couple decided to take the leap and add a two-storey holiday home, opening their doors to customers in 2016.

Cath Belt, said: “After first entering the world of holiday letting over 35 years ago, we were delighted to expand our property portfolio by adding a holiday let as an extension to our own home.

Beacon Heights has won an award for getting incredibly positive customer feedback.

“Welcoming holidaymakers to Beacon Heights has been fantastic and we love to share our area with them. From the local pubs and restaurants to the extensive walking routes available, Flamborough offers a peaceful retreat for those looking to unwind and we strive to make each stay special for our guests.

“We receive a lot of repeat bookings and we’re thrilled to have been awarded a Sykes Star!”

Bev Dumbleton, chief operating officer at Sykes Holiday Cottages, said: “Its owners like Cath and Nicholas that make Britain’s staycation market the success it is today and their passion for holiday letting has led to some unforgettable breaks for their guests.

“With Flamborough, East Yorkshire, being a real hotspot for staycationers in the UK, we’ve seen many new holiday let owners come onboard recently. Hopefully they’ll soon be on our Sykes Stars list too!”