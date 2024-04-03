Holiday park between Bridlington and Scarborough set to open over the Christmas period
Due to popular demand, Haven has added an additional four sites to its Christmas operation, meaning holiday lovers looking for a festive staycation for all the family to enjoy.
Visitors are now welcome at Rockley Park, Primrose Valley, Kent Coast, Cala Gran and Seashore Haven holiday parks this December.
Giving families and couples the gift of a joyful and immersive holiday experience during the most wonderful time of the year, holiday packages include festive crafts, seasonal entertainment, and even a chance to meet Santa Claus himself.
Visit www.haven.com/holidays/christmas-and-new-year for more information and to purchase tickets.