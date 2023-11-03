News you can trust since 1882
IN PICTURES: Check out this Grade II listed hotel in Scarborough that is currently for sale

If you fancy trying your hand at something new, or maybe even doing the same thing in a different location, why not check out this business which is currently for sale.
By Claudia Bowes
Published 3rd Nov 2023, 11:59 GMT
Updated 3rd Nov 2023, 12:00 GMT

The Admiral Guest House located on West Square, Scarborough and is for sale with Hilton Smythe Business Sales for £975,500.

This magnificent Victorian Grade II listed guest house also offers separate self-catering apartments.

The owners would be willing to sell the two properties separately. Visit the Zoopla website for more information.

Check out the images below.

One property offers a traditional guest house and the other property offers self-catering apartments and guests have the option to use the dining facilities at the self-catering apartments.

The business has been lovingly and impeccably renovated to an exceptional standard and offers high end accommodation with stylish décor, quality furnishings and all the modern day facilities such as Wi-Fi to ensure guests enjoy a comfortable and memorable stay.

The hotel has won numerous awards and accolades including the Winner of Trip Advisor Excellent Award for five years running to date.

The hotel has a fantastic location, with Scarborough train station just very short walk away.

