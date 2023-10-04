IN PICTURES: Here are the top 21 hotels in Bridlington, Scarborough and Whitby according to Tripadvisor

We’ve listed a selection of the 21 top rated hotels from across the Yorkshire coast, according to Tripadvisor.
There are a number of amazing places to stay while visiting the seaside.
Tripadvisor shows the top customer rated hotels in the area, let us know if your favourite made it onto the list.
1. Top rated hotels in Bridlington
Premier Inn Bridlington Seafront hotel is located on Albion Terrace, Bridlington. One Tripadvisor review said "Would definitely recommend! The room was lovely, food and drinks were spot on - all the staff couldn’t do enough for you." Photo: Google Maps
2. Top rated hotels in Bridlington
Ransdale Hotel is located on Flamborough Road, Bridlington. One review said "Our room was lovely and clean with a great sea view. We ate in the restaurant that evening and really enjoyed it. We loved the selection of games our little boy could play with while in the dining room. Breakfast was exceptional." Photo: Google Maps
3. Top rated hotels in Bridlington
Marton Grange Country House is located on Flamborough Road, Sewerby. One Tripadvisor reviews said "Fabulous property in a lovely location. Hosts are very nice and extremely welcoming. Rooms are spotless and very comfortable." Photo: Google Maps
4. Top rated hotels in Bridlington
Manor Court Hotel is located on Main Street, Carnaby. One review on Tripadvisor said "Easy to find with loads of parking. Lovely large room with en suite and even a dyson fan and tassimo drinks machine. Really comfy bed. Very friendly staff and great breakfast included." Photo: Google Maps