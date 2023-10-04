News you can trust since 1882
BREAKING
‘Awful’ BBC royal correspondent Nicholas Witchell retires
Hospital probed for corporate manslaughter after Lucy Letby murders
A-levels and T Levels to be scrapped, Rishi Sunak announces
Bus crash in Venice kills 21 and leaves dozens injured
Tesco pledges ‘affordable Christmas’ as profits soar
Dog destroyed after attack leaves man seriously injured
Let us know if you have stayed in one of these top rated hotels found on the Yorkshire coast!Let us know if you have stayed in one of these top rated hotels found on the Yorkshire coast!
Let us know if you have stayed in one of these top rated hotels found on the Yorkshire coast!

IN PICTURES: Here are the top 21 hotels in Bridlington, Scarborough and Whitby according to Tripadvisor

We’ve listed a selection of the 21 top rated hotels from across the Yorkshire coast, according to Tripadvisor.
By Claudia Bowes
Published 4th Oct 2023, 16:40 BST
Updated 4th Oct 2023, 16:53 BST

There are a number of amazing places to stay while visiting the seaside.

Ranging from a castle to a guest house, Bridlington, Scarborough and Whitby offer a variety of beautiful and quirky places to stay.

Tripadvisor shows the top customer rated hotels in the area, let us know if your favourite made it onto the list.

Premier Inn Bridlington Seafront hotel is located on Albion Terrace, Bridlington. One Tripadvisor review said "Would definitely recommend! The room was lovely, food and drinks were spot on - all the staff couldn’t do enough for you."

1. Top rated hotels in Bridlington

Premier Inn Bridlington Seafront hotel is located on Albion Terrace, Bridlington. One Tripadvisor review said "Would definitely recommend! The room was lovely, food and drinks were spot on - all the staff couldn’t do enough for you." Photo: Google Maps

Photo Sales
Ransdale Hotel is located on Flamborough Road, Bridlington. One review said "Our room was lovely and clean with a great sea view. We ate in the restaurant that evening and really enjoyed it. We loved the selection of games our little boy could play with while in the dining room. Breakfast was exceptional."

2. Top rated hotels in Bridlington

Ransdale Hotel is located on Flamborough Road, Bridlington. One review said "Our room was lovely and clean with a great sea view. We ate in the restaurant that evening and really enjoyed it. We loved the selection of games our little boy could play with while in the dining room. Breakfast was exceptional." Photo: Google Maps

Photo Sales
Marton Grange Country House is located on Flamborough Road, Sewerby. One Tripadvisor reviews said "Fabulous property in a lovely location. Hosts are very nice and extremely welcoming. Rooms are spotless and very comfortable."

3. Top rated hotels in Bridlington

Marton Grange Country House is located on Flamborough Road, Sewerby. One Tripadvisor reviews said "Fabulous property in a lovely location. Hosts are very nice and extremely welcoming. Rooms are spotless and very comfortable." Photo: Google Maps

Photo Sales
Manor Court Hotel is located on Main Street, Carnaby. One review on Tripadvisor said "Easy to find with loads of parking. Lovely large room with en suite and even a dyson fan and tassimo drinks machine. Really comfy bed. Very friendly staff and great breakfast included."

4. Top rated hotels in Bridlington

Manor Court Hotel is located on Main Street, Carnaby. One review on Tripadvisor said "Easy to find with loads of parking. Lovely large room with en suite and even a dyson fan and tassimo drinks machine. Really comfy bed. Very friendly staff and great breakfast included." Photo: Google Maps

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:TripAdvisorBridlingtonScarboroughWhitbyYorkshire