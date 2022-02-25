IN PICTURES: The top 9 beaches along the East Coast

From family-friendly seaside resorts to glorious stretches of golden sands and tiny fishing villages clinging to the stunning rugged cliffs, the Yorkshire Coast has something for everyone.
Whether you want to enjoy award-winning Fish and Chips beside the seaside or try something more challenging such as cycling in the countryside, it’s the ideal location for your next UK Staycation.
1. Top beaches
Scarborough is one of the UK's top seaside resorts and it's easy to see why when you look at South Bay.
Whatever your age, whatever your idea of what makes a good day out at the seaside, you're going to find what you're looking for in this vibrant Yorkshire town....
Photo: Richard Ponter
2. Top beaches
Saltburn is a seaside resort with a rich heritage dating back to the Victorian heyday and beyond. The town was developed off the back of the Industrial Revolution and the local iron industry in particular.
Photo: James Hardisty
3. To beaches
Whitby has beaches on both sides of the River Esk. On the east side is the smaller Tate Hill, a sheltered sandy beach that allows dogs all year round. On the other side of West Pier is West Cliff, a larger sandy beach with colourful beach huts
Photo: staff
4. Top beaches
The beach at Robin Hood's Bay has a powerful, natural beauty, all of its own, making a great destination for amateur photographers. With its backdrop of craggy cliffs and sweeping views round the bay, it is popular with walkers.
Photo: James Hardisty