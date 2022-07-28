Low-cost family events for the summer at National Trust properties across Yorkshire

Nostell Priory, near Wakefield.

The charity that helps protect and care for many of the UK’s best-loved places, says there are lots of low-cost ways to enjoy them.

Fay Bland from the National Trust said: “We care for more than 500 places nationally, which means many are on people’s doorsteps.

"Nostell, near Wakefield, is a good example of that, and easy to get to by bus and train. People can soon be here enjoying a full day of adventure and fun.”

The Trust has picnic spots as an option for eating out.

"The charity also says that by becoming a member, after a few visits, people will have covered the cost of membership.

Benefits include free parking at their car parks and entry to their properties is free. There’s no charge for under-fives and families with under 18s can make unlimited visits from £6.95 a month.

These are places the Trust cares for in Yorkshire:

Rievaulx Terrace, Fountains Abbey and Studley Royal Water Garden, Nunnington Hall, Treasurer’s House, Beningbrough Hall, Gallery and Gardens, Goddards Garden, East Riddlesden Hall, Nostell, Wentworth Castle Gardens; and coast and countryside places - Roseberry Topping, Brimham Rocks, Marsden Moor, Hardcastle Crags and parts of the North York Moors and Yorkshire Dales National Park.

Near Harrogate – Fountains Abbey and Studley Royal Water Garden

Here families can explore an ancient abbey, the largest Cistercian ruin in Europe, and an awe-inspiring water garden.

Be a nature detective. Use leafy clues to name trees on the mini tree sleuth trail Tuesday August 9 and Tuesday Augut 16

Create your own leaf spotter sheet at crafts sessions on Monday August 15 to Sunday Aug 21.

On Wednesday August 17 join a nature expert for some ‘did-you-knows’ about trees and wildlife.

Craft a butterfly coaster – Monday August 22 to Sunday September 4and don’t forget to pick up a ‘Find the Faces’ trail, part of a new exhibition by photographer Joe Cornish.

Near York - Beningbrough Hall, Gallery and Gardens

An Italian-inspired hall, surrounded by eight acres of formal gardens and a walled kitchen garden.

The Hall is closed this year for conservation work but there’s an invitation is to pack up your picnic and enjoy the outdoors.

Choose from sessions on – what lives in a tree? Tuesday August, 16 and 30; why do bees buzz? Tuesday August 23

Take the butterfly spotter challenge every Wednesday in August.

Hear about the terrific tansy beetles on Thursday August 11 and August. There’s outdoor storytelling on Monday Aug 29.

Near Wakefield – Nostell

Georgian mansion in 300 acres of landscaped gardens and parkland. Outside families can picnic on lawns and try out free sports equipment on Thursdays and Fridays.

Or explore shady paths and woodland trails, on foot or by bike. Jump, swing, and slide in the popular adventure play area, that includes a 30-metre-long zip wire. Every Wednesday Wakefield District Cycle Forum provides help on all things bike related.

Near York - Nunnington Hall

Play archive inspired activities on the main lawn. Inside, there’s a new art exhibition, Creatures of Curiosity focusing on local folklore. Add scales to the Nunnington dragon as it coils around the attic, discover the stories of the Kirkdale caves and the fossils of creatures that lived there during the Ice Age.

Inside, meet architect Walter Brierley, who 100 years ago, made the family home it is today.

Near Keighley – East Riddlesden Hall

Step 400 years back in time to the home of a 17th-century cloth merchant. Try the new Trim Trail, visit the wild play area and find the Discovery Garden with a hobbit house and a storytelling chair.

Tick off some of the 50 things to do before you’re 11 ¾. Make mud pies (No13), wild art (No.18) and build a den (No 4). On the lower fields, make friends with a bug in the bug hotel (No.31) and go on a welly wander (No 6). There’s also a self-led 50 things around the garden, lawn games. Plus free family-friendly yoga sessions every Tuesday.