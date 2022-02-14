Michael Ball and Alfie Boe will headline in Scarborough during Summer 2022.

The much-loved pair have announced their 'Together This Summer Tour' that will visit outdoor venues across the UK – including a must-see show at Scarborough' s Open Air Theatre (OAT), their only summer date in the North of England on Thursday June 30.

Michael Ball and Alfie Boe are no strangers to Scarborough as Alfie has twice headlined Scarborough OAT's annual Armed Forces Day concert, in 2015 and 2018, and the pair performed an incredible show together at the venue in 2017.

Peter Taylor, Scarborough OAT's Live Music Programmer, said: "We have worked with Michael and Alfie many times down the years so we are delighted to announce they will be returning to Scarborough OAT this summer.

Michael Ball and Alfie Boe performing on stage in Scarborough in 2017.

"This is their only date in northern England so we are extremely proud to be hosting it here at this very special venue. I would certainly advise fans to get their tickets early."

The duo have released four albums together, including last year's festive hit Together at Christmas which followed with a smash-hit UK arena tour.

Their previous three duet albums have found phenomenal success: 2016's debut Together became the UK's best-selling album of the year and beat Little Mix and The Rolling Stones to the Christmas number one.

Together Again brought the pair another number one album in 2017, and Back Together landed them the number two spot in the Official Albums Chart.

They have now sold more than 1.3 million albums in the UK, received two Classic Brit Awards, sold out several headline arena tours and presented three ITV Specials.