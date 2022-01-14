New guide to attract visitors to Bridlington during 2022 is unveiled

The new guide features an array of attractions including Bridlington Spa.

Visit East Yorkshire (VEY), which has created the guide, is looking forward to seeing visitors back to the area’s popular East Coast towns, resorts and attractions.

The guide features an array of attractions, including Sewerby Hall and Gardens, Bridlington Spa, East Riding Leisure Bridlington, and John Bull World of Rock.

It also shows the world of potential adventures to be had at coastal attractions such as Flamborough Living Seas Centre, RSPB Bempton Cliffs, Spurn Point and Hornsea Mere, along with showcasing the coast as a perfect place for walking, cycling, horse riding, beach sports and golf.

The launch of the guide coincides with the Wow Book Now Bridlington 2022 campaign, which looks to encourage families and ‘empty nesters’ to plan a visit to the area.

Councillor Jane Evison, portfolio holder for economic development and tourism at East Riding of Yorkshire Council, said: “We are delighted to have produced this guide as it is a handy reminder to everyone that we have a treasure trove of local destinations for visitors to book and enjoy in 2022.

“We enjoyed seeing thousands return to the East Riding for visits following the lifting of restrictions in 2021 and we hope even more visitors head to our coastal towns and villages this year.

“We value our tourist spots in Bridlington and the East Coast, and as such it is vital that we inspire future visitors and continue to raise awareness of our wonderful coastal offer, which will be vital in rebuilding the local visitor economy.”

The free Bridlington and East Yorkshire Coast 2022 guide is available to order by potential visitors to the area, and this can be done at www.visitbrid.com

Visit tinyurl.com/pt8868my to view the guide online.