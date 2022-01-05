Online booking for Summer chalets in the Bridlington area will launch this Saturday

Summer chalet lets 2022 will be bookable for hire from May 20, 2022 until September 30, 2022.

Summer lets 2022 will be bookable for hire from May 20, 2022 until September 30, 2022. Daily and weekly hire for this period will be priced from £25 per day and £75 weekly.

For those who are unable to book online, they can call the office on 01262 678255 from 9:30am on the same date.

However, chalets booked via this method will be subject to availability.

Councillor Mike Medini, portfolio holder for cultural and leisure assets, said: “I am delighted that the online booking system has proved successful so far, and I look forward to the launch of online bookings for summer lets. I know that they will of course be hugely popular.”