Our pick of winter walks in Yorkshire

Winter’s here but do not stay inside – Yorkshire is full of amazing walks that will blow off the cobwebs.

Looking out towards Cayton Bay

Waterproofs on, wellies at the ready – here’s our pick of treks.

Fountains Abbey and Studley Royal Water Garden, Ripon

An impressive and powerful landmark. One of the biggest things to see is the ruins of Fountains Abbey, a towering monastery with vaulted ceilings and grand columns to fire your imagination.

There’s also the Georgian water garden with its ornamental lakes, temples and cascading waterfalls before taking in the beauty of Studley Royal Deer Park.

Scarborough to Cayton

You can walk from the Clock Tower on the Esplanade in Scarborough along the Cleveland Way to reach Cayton. This walk takes you along clifftops and beaches, providing wonderful views and sights.

Hardcastle Crags

Beginning from Hebden Bridge; there are a myriad paths leading you towards Hardcastle Crags and through the woodland towards Gibson Mill. Beautiful all year round, this relatively quick and easy route is perfect to prepare you for the next batch of mince pies. With various routes through the woods; the return need not just be re-tracing your steps.

Newmillerdam Country Park, near Wakefield

Newmillerdam Country Park is perfect for nature lovers. The dam and its surroundings offer a quiet retreat with the chance to spot wildlife against a beautiful winter backdrop.

Meanwood Valley Trail, near Leeds

The Meanwood Valley Trail is seven mile linear walk runs from Woodhouse Moor, along the Meanwood Valley through to Breary Marsh, next to Golden Acre Park. Meandering through pretty woodland along a relatively flat route, it is fit for all abilities.

Hutton-le-Hole and Lastingham circular

Go for a winter four-mile ramble that brings the beauty of the North York Moors together with a duo villages. Expect a combination of quiet fields, country lanes and moorland tracks.

Start in Hutton-le-Hole and head east on the broad grassy paths that lead you through a wood before crossing the moorland path to the historic Mary Magdalene Well on the outskirts of Lastingham. Once you’re in the village, you can visit St Mary’s Church, which is home to a beautiful crypt that dates back to 1078, before stopping for a break in The Blacksmiths Arms.

From here, head back to the start along the Spaunton escarpment where the views open up once more. Before you leave Hutton-le-Hole, take the time to go for a walk around the open-air Ryedale Folk Museum, which is next door to The Crown Inn pub.

Yorkshire Matterhorn circular

Dappled woodlands and heather moorland combine to create a beautiful, wintery spectacle on the seven-mile walk around The Yorkshire Matterhorn. Expect major landmarks and impressive views, but be warned, there’s a big climb included.

You will start in the quaint village of Great Ayton and take Newton Road to the single track that takes you through the fields and up the steep ascent to the star attraction of this walk, Roseberry Topping.

You will enjoy incredible views in every direction, so take a moment to look out over the frosty, sometimes snowy, valleys below. Back on the path, you will cross Great Ayton Moor to reach the Captain Cook Monument, a homage to the explorer, before you head back to Great Ayton and into the Royal Oak pub.

Roundhay Park, Leeds

Covering 700 acres of parkland, lakes and woodland, walkers have plenty of scenic spots to wander around at this popular outdoor spot, incorporating both tarmac paths and woodland routes.

Sandal Castle, Wakefield

Sandal Castle, a historic site, offers guided winter tours. Explore the castle’s grounds and enjoy panoramic views of Wakefield’s wintery landscape.

Nidderdale Greenway

The Sustrans route from Harrogate to Ripley is a perfect walk at all times of year. You can pick the Nidderdale Greenway up from the centre of Harrogate, or from the residential area of Bilton where it crosses Bilton Lane and meets the Beryl Burton Cycle Way.

Stoodley Pike