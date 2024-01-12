Pick of events happening across the county from January to May

From flower shows to music festivals – there is plenty going on across Yorkshire in the first quarter of this year.

Sci-fi Scarborough sees a Dalek invasion at the Spa

We look at some of the main events.

Calder Valley Brick Show

This will be the the fifth family-friendly showcase of amazing LEGO brick models and awesome traders.

It is at Mytholmroyd Community Centre, Sunday January 28 from 11am to 5pm.

Jorvik Viking Festival

Celebrate all things viking across York; from viking banquets to battles. Events for all ages. It runs from Monday February 12 to Sunday February 18.

History Makers at Whitby Abbey

Join characters from the past for historical hijinks and hands-on shenanigans. Step into the shoes of the monks and nuns who lived at Whitby Abbey. You can dress up and take part in some fun ecclesiastical games and activities.

It is on from Saturday February 10 to Sunday February 18.

Indoor Funfair, Harrogate

With jaw-dropping rides and amazing inflatables for all ages, Harrogate Indoor Funfair offers all the fun of the fair in an indoor, climate-controlled and family-friendly environment at Yorkshire Event Centre.

It runs from Saturday February 10 to Sunday February 18.

Dark Skies Festival

New art experiences, simulated space walks and a constellation trail will all be part of this year’s Dark Skies Festival, the annual event which showcases the International Dark Sky Reserves above the North York Moors and Yorkshire Dales National Parks.

It runs from Friday February 9 to Sunday March 25.

Leeds Literature Festival

The award-winning festival of words and thought will take place across a diverse range of Leeds’ spaces and aims to bring together, and help develop, the city’s literary scene, with writers, poets and performers from the UK and beyond.

It runs from Saturday March 2 to Sunday March 10.

Hebden Bridge Film Festival

The Hebden Bridge Film Festival in association with the restored, state-of-the-art Hebden Bridge Picture House cinema and with Hebden Bridge Town Hall brings artists and diverse audiences together to celebrate storytelling.

It runs from Friday March 15 to Sunday March 17.

Scarborough Punk Festival

The band line up includes Sham 69 and the Buzzcocks for the event at Scarborough Spa. It is on Saturday March 30th and Sunday March 31.

Gawthorpe World Coal Carrying Championship

The Gawthorpe World Coal Carrying Championship is back – take part in the world’s biggest and oldest coal race on Monday April 1.

National Parks Fortnight

Yorkshire is home to two of the UK's largest National Parks the North York Moors and the Yorkshire Dales – celebrate them in a host of different events across the parks. The event runs from Tuesday April 2 to Thursday April 18.

North Leeds Charity Beer Festival

A good selection of locally brewed beers, along with our popular Gin and Prosecco Bar. A great programme of music, from jazz to hard rock is being showcased by a number of local bands.

The event is on Friday April 12 and Saturday April 13.

Sci-fi Scarborough

A weekend held in the the Spa Complex Scarborough. Guests, stalls, quiz and cosplay. It is on Saturday April 20 and Sunday April 21.

Harrogate Spring Flower Show

Harrogate Spring Flower Show returns with all the best in garden inspiration show gardens, floral art and much more from some the UK's top nurseries and designers.

It is on at the Great Yorkshire Showground from Thursday April 25 to Sunday April 28.

Whitby Goth Weekend

The Whitby Goth Weekend® (WGW®) is an alternative festival incorporating the Bizarre Bazaar Alternative Market which features more than 100 indoor stalls. It runs from Friday April 26 to Sunday April 28.

Tulip Festival

Burnby Hall Gardens’ annual Tulip Festival is popular annual event and provides a colourful and vibrant beginning to the new season. This year, there is a cascade of colours throughout the gardens, featuring more than 15,000 tulips, with 130 varieties on display. It is on at the gardens in Pocklington from Saturday April 27 to Saturday May 11.

