Families enjoy South Bay beach in the warm summer weather after lockdown.

Hospitality businesses have reported a surge in bookings for this summer as UK seaside holidays are expected to maintain their popularity, with concerns surrounding travelling abroad continuing.

Lynn Jackson, Vice-President of Scarborough Hospitality Association, said: "I think an awful lot of people have rediscovered coastlines in the break between the lockdowns and the benefits of coming to the coast.

"Scarborough and Whitby and all of this coast have such a lot to offer. All our members are as busy as can be.

Enjoying the North Bay sunshine are Nancy Buxton-Tilley, Marnie Rae Kille, Esme Frances and Edward Frances.

"Bookings are coming in, the Open Air Theatre has a lot to do with it ... I do get the feeling from most of the people that we actually interact with that they're getting busier as well."

New data from Sykes Cottages ranks Whitby and Scarborough as the top two most popular UK holiday destinations to visit in 2022, with Whitby in first place.

Filey, whose beach has consistently been ranked as one of the best in the world, placed ninth on the list, crowning North Yorkshire as the county with the most appearances in the top 10.

Danny Smith, Chair of Scarborough's Pub Watch Group, said: "Hopefully people are still going to stay and keep money in the country, rather than going abroad, especially with the big Armed Forces Day coming up in June. With 250,000 people due for that one it should be a bumper week for the town!"

Scarborough has been named second in a list of the UK's best holiday destinations for 2022.

This summer's tourism season will be the town's first post-lockdown "test" with foreign travel and package holidays now having largely no restrictions. In a recent interview with Fortune, a business magazine, the CEO of Expedia Group said he predicts summer 2022 will be the "busiest travel season ever".

Sykes Cottages analysed its booking data from December 2021 to determine Whitby and Scarborough as its top two holiday spots, which also included Cornwall and Anglesey as other popular destinations.

John Senior, Chair of Scarborough's South Bay Traders' Association, said last year was a very successful season across the town, which has given businesses the confidence to invest.

"We'd like to see a really busy season which is good for tourists, businesses and investment and confidence in the market," Mr Senior said. "What I think we do need to do is continue to invest heavily in our hotel stock and restaurants.

Family friends make the most of last year’s hot weather at the chalets on Scarborough’s North Bay.

"Those industries that serve the tourism industry, and locals too, because it improves the menu for our local choice, to attract people to come live, work and play in Scarborough. If we can improve that then it gives a better draw to attract new people to come and invest in our town."

Janet Deacon, Scarborough Council's Tourism and Culture Manager, said: "As the local tourism economy continues to bounce back strongly from the challenges of the last two years, it is fantastic to see all three towns amongst the most popular destinations to visit this year."

'We can't function without an available labour force'

The leaders of business associations involved with tourism in Scarborough have warned that a shortage of staff is affecting the industry.

Seasonal hospitality has been hit by staff shortages due to the effects of Covid on recruitment, as well as the impact of Brexit on EU workers.

John Senior, Chair of the South Bay Traders' Association, said: "There is a concern, we’re reaping a bit of a perfect storm from Covid and Brexit. It’s a symptom of a growing economy ... but we can’t function without an available labour force."

Lynn Jackson, Vice-President of Scarborough Hospitality Association, said a number of hotels are struggling to recruit chefs.

"It means you're cutting down menus, hours and tables and it will impact in that respect, but hopefully it will pick up towards summer," she said.