Sewerby Zoo welcomes six new arrivals ahead of the 2022 season
The team at the zoo at Sewerby Hall and Gardens has welcomed six new arrivals for 2022.
There are two new ponies – the first is a Thelwell Shetland pony called Martha, who is grey in colour, with a cheeky personality, and who loves to play.
The other is a bigger pony of unknown origin called Dolly.
The zoo has also just received two Ryeland sheep which were in need of a new home.
Ryelands are one of the oldest breeds of English sheep, dating back seven centuries when they were bred in Herefordshire.
They possibly have their origins in the Merino sheep of Spain.
Other new arrivals include a pair of Greater Rhea. They came to the zoo from Harewood House.
Rhea belong to the family of birds known as Rattites – large flightless birds, including Emu and Ostrich.
Greater Rhea are the largest birds in South America, and they reside in the Waterfall Paddock in the zoo.
Head zookeeper John Pickering said: “The ponies both came to Sewerby zoo because they needed a new home and we were glad to step in. They are settling in here really well.
“The sheep are two boys, and we have named them Stan and Ollie, after the comedy duo Laurel and Hardy.”
Visit www.sewerbyhall.co.uk to find out more about the animals at Sewerby Zoo.