The best Christmas markets in Yorkshire

York Christmas Market takes place from November 16 to December 22

York Christmas Festival, November 16 to December 22

Enjoy the Christmas cheer on offer in one of the UK's most festive cities as York's restaurants, shops and attractions are decorated and provide a wonderful winter experience.

Step into the festive spirit with York park and ride! with buses up to every 12 minutes and free parking at all sites. An adult return ticket is £3.60 and up to three children go free.

Made In East Yorkshire Christmas Market, Beverley, December 6 to 8

More than 40 stalls brimming with festive goodies over three days. Tthere will be family entertainment each day.

The Made in East Yorkshire Christmas Market will offer food, drink, gifts and crafts made exclusively by East Yorkshire businesses.

Victorian Weekend, Robin Hood’s Bay, December 2 and 3

Annual Victorian-themed weekend in beautiful coastal village. This year will be the 30th Victorian Weekend and promises family fun and festive shopping.

Piece Hall Christmas Market, Halifax

A Christmas Market over three weekends showcasing some of the regions favourite independent food and drink producers, artisan makers and pop-up street food.

Featuring 50 unique stalls with everything from homeware, jewellery, gifts and delicious food to take home.

There will also be live music, the carousel, Christmas tree and our resident bars, restaurants and retailers.

Times: Friday November 17 and Saturday November 18, 10am to 8pm; Sunday November, 10am to 4pm; Friday November 24 and Saturday November 25, 10am to 8pm; Sunday November 26, 10am to 4pm

The Hepworth Wakefield Festive Market, Tileyard North

A showcase for artists, designers, independent makers and producers working in print, textiles, jewellery, homeware, ceramics, stationery, cosmetics and aromatics, plants and floristry, food and drink and gifts for children.

The weekend will feature family activities and a festive offer in The Hepworth Wakefield shop and café.

Times: Saturday November 25 and Sunday November 26 and Saturday December 2 and Sunday December 3.

Leeds Winter Market, Royal Armouries, December 3

One of Leeds’ biggest independent winter markets returns filling New Dock Hall with more than 100 carefully curated independent designer makers – from artists, designers and printmakers, to florists, beauty, wellbeing, jewellery, fashion and artisan food sellers.

Leeds Christmas Market, November 24 to December 22

For the first time Leeds Christmas Market will be spread across the city centre. It is set to return for the first time in four years after it was originally cancelled due to the pandemic.

More than 120 seasonal stalls and decorations will be dotted across 13 different streets and public spaces including Briggate, City Square and The Corn Exchange. Three separate outdoor bar areas will also be set up.

Harrogate Christmas Fayre, December 1 to 17

Harrogate’s famous Christmas market returns to the town centre for 17 days of festive shopping opportunities from a mix of local traders and traditional European Christmas stalls.

Among the many stalls and entertainments will be arts and crafts from artisan creators, mouth-watering treats for customers to sample or purchase, festive decorations for your home and a range of unique gift ideas for you to choose from.

There will also be music and entertainment.

Scarborough Sparkle at Scarborough Open Air Theatre, November 24 to 26

The theatre’s magical and enchanting Christmas wonderland weekend. It’s the perfect event to experience the warm and fuzzy festive feeling, sample great food and drink and get a head start on Christmas gift shopping.

Knaresborough Christmas Market, December 3

A wonderful festive event in the market town with quality stalls, independent shops, live musical entertainment, free park and ride and a spectacular firework finale at 4.30pm.

Pocklington Christmas Market, December 16 and 17

More than 70 stalls, from craft and food produce traders to unique gifts.