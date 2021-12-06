Tom Jones will return to Scarborough for a third time next summer.

Fresh from the success of his 2021 chart-topping album Surrounded By Time, Tom Jones has confirmed he will be heading to the Yorkshire Coast for a third time on Tuesday July 26, 2022.

With a career that has seen him sell in excess of 100 million records, Tom Jones – who headlined Scarborough OAT in 2015 and 2017 – has won countless accolades including a BRIT Award for Outstanding Contribution to Music and a Silver Clef Award for Lifetime Achievement.

Surrounded By Time – his 41st studio album – marked new territory with a sonic landscape of outstanding musicianship and a vocal delivery that re-imagines a diverse set of songs of personal importance for the music legend, helping to secure another UK Number One album.

Elbow will bring their legendary stage performances to Scarborough next summer.

Elbow – who last week secured their seventh UK Top 10 album with the release of Flying Dream 1 – will play Britain’s biggest outdoor concert arena on Saturday July 9, 2022.

For more than three decades they have created one of the most remarkable stories in British contemporary music. Formed in Bury in the 1990s when all the members were together at sixth form college, Elbow’s history now encompasses nine studio albums a long list of awards – including a BRIT and Ivor Novello Award – and a place in the roll call of great British bands.

Their live shows are the stuff of legend – none more so than their unforgettable headline performance on Glastonbury’s Pyramid stage in 2011 – rated as "one of the all-time greats" by The Guardian.

Peter Taylor, Scarborough Open Air Theatre's Venue Programmer, said: "We are beyond delighted to announce both Tom Jones and Elbow – two true British music icons – will be joining our stellar list of headliners next summer.

"Sir Tom is a musical force of nature and someone the audiences here simply adore. What a night we have in prospect when he takes to the stage for what will be his third headline appearance here.

"Elbow are simply one of the best bands Britain has produced in the last 30 years. Their live shows are truly stunning, and this is going to be a really special night when we welcome them here."

Tickets for both shows go on general sale via Scarborough Open Air Theatre at 9am on Friday December 10.