Top five things new for autumn and winter 2023 on Route YC – which takes in our coast and countryside

A newly-launched 17km e-bike cycling trail has been designed to make the most of the stunning views on offer at Dalby Forest

Yorkshire’s ultimate road trip, Route YC, has launched a new autumn-winter campaign to help visitors explore a choice of destinations along the Yorkshire Coast, including Spurn Point to the coves of Whitby, the golden sandy beaches of Hornsea and Bridlington and everything in between, including Scarborough, Filey and Withernsea.The focus of the campaign is allowing visitors to discover sustainable cultural immersion and local experiences; adventure and outdoor activities; wellness and relaxation and food and drink tourism.

Here are five ideas of what’s new for outdoor lovers and foodies on Route YC this autumn and winter:1 Zip Line at North Yorkshire Waterpark, ScarboroughTake a deep breath, be brave and take a leap of faith off a 13-metre-high tower with an adrenaline-fuelled zip line experience at North Yorkshire Waterpark, near Scarborough. If you don’t have a head for heights, what about paddleboarding, kayaking or tackling one of their water-based obstacles courses. There are new fun activities happening for all ages and abilities.

2 Dalby Forest E-Xplorer trail, North Yorkshire Moors National ParkA newly launched 17km e-bike cycling trail designed to make the most of Dalby Forest. The rolling hills and treelined tracks can be demanding nd you can take it easier by hiring or using an electric bike on these specially designed trails. The green route boasts gentle gradients meaning cyclists of all ages and skill levels can join in on the fun. You can immerse yourself in the natural beauty of the forest without facing the daunting challenges of steep hills. E- bikes allow you to travel further with less effort. You can hire them here.3 Taste of the WoldsNewly-opened Wolds Restaurant located at Orchard Lodge B&B in Flixton has seen award-winning chef Michael Burgoyne making waves with his local, seasonal and sustainable dishes. The ever-evolving menu at Wolds features around 80 per cent of locally sourced ingredients, including the wine list which has a whole section featuring Yorkshire wines. The AA 5-Star award-winning accommodation is a few miles from both Scarborough and Filey and provides the ideal place to savour the true essence of Yorkshire’s culinary wonders.

Orchard Lodge restaurant chef Micharl Burgoyne working on his dishes

4 Step out along the New King Charles III England Coast Path, Filey to Bridlington

To celebrate the country’s first new monarch in 70 years, a newly named King Charles III England Coast Path has been created, which enables ramblers to discover the beautiful scenery along the Yorkshire Coast with a waymarked walk between seaside towns of Filey and Bridlington.

5 Yorkshire Coast – Lobster Capital of Europe