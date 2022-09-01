WATCH: thrilling Scarborough Luna Park ride - King Frog
No visit to Scarborough is complete without a visit to the fabulous Luna Park in South Bay.
By Sue Wilkinson
Thursday, 1st September 2022, 11:35 am
Updated
Thursday, 1st September 2022, 11:51 am
Fantastic rides, an amazing atmosphere, delicious food and lots of family fun is on offer.
Luna Park has been fully refurbished recently and is perfectly positioned in the heart of Scarborough on the harbour in South Bay.
Rides include dodgem cars, the King Frog, Cyclone and Exposure, plus a selection of delightful children’s rides and hook-a-duck.