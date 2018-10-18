Step back to the 19th century to view Scarborough’s Blenheim Terrace

A very early image of the sweep of building along Blenheim Terrace.

In the foreground is Queen’s Parade running off to the right, then what looks like a dirt track. Although the building are largely similar today the road junction has changed considerably. The building, right foreground today is known as the Boston. Photo reproduced courtesy of the Max Payne collection. Reprints can be ordered with proceeds going to local charities. Telephone 0330 1230203 and quote reference number YRN-181016-143036050.