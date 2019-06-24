The Hideout

Take a look inside Scarborough's new cafe and bar The Hideout

The Hideout Cafe, Kitchen and Bar, opened in Scarborough last week.

The restaurant, on Columbus Ravine, is described as a place to enjoy delicious food, a freshly brewed coffee or to wind down with a glass of wine. It has been fully refurbished since being taken over in March and offers an extensive breakfast, lunch and dinner menu.

The cafe serves an extensive breakfast, lunch and dinner menu as well as hot drinks and cakes.

1. The Hideout

The cafe serves an extensive breakfast, lunch and dinner menu as well as hot drinks and cakes.
other
Buy a Photo
The cafe is open Monday to Sunday from 7am to 6pm

2. The Hideout

The cafe is open Monday to Sunday from 7am to 6pm
other
Buy a Photo
It is described as a place to enjoy delicious food and a freshly brewed coffee or wind down with a glass of wine

3. The Hideout

It is described as a place to enjoy delicious food and a freshly brewed coffee or wind down with a glass of wine
other
Buy a Photo
The refurbishment has upgraded the decor of the restaurant with an industrial theme

4. The Hideout

The refurbishment has upgraded the decor of the restaurant with an industrial theme
other
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 2