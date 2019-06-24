Take a look inside Scarborough's new cafe and bar The Hideout
The Hideout Cafe, Kitchen and Bar, opened in Scarborough last week.
The restaurant, on Columbus Ravine, is described as a place to enjoy delicious food, a freshly brewed coffee or to wind down with a glass of wine. It has been fully refurbished since being taken over in March and offers an extensive breakfast, lunch and dinner menu.
