Taste the UK's first pie and cake in a dessert - in Scarborough!

Choosing which dessert to have from the menu is a challenging task, but one Scarborough pub has launched the ultimate treat for indecisive dessert lovers, so you can now have your cake, and pie, and eat it too!

The Byways Hungry Horse pub on Station Road has launched the unique pudding which features two desserts in one – a delicious cherry pie filling encased in a flaky shortcrust pastry, baked inside an indulgent chocolate fudge cake.

The pub, which is famed for its generous portions and quirky dishes, has introduced the innovative creation as part of its new autumn menu.

The dessert, which is served warm with vanilla flavoured ice cream, is the ultimate after-dinner treat, perfect for those with a sweet tooth who just can’t make a decision.

Noel OShea general manager at the Byways, said: “We know one of the greatest dilemmas when eating out is choosing what dessert to have from the menu.

"We’ve now made this choice easy with our delicious new black forest pie cake, combining two of our favourite dishes to create the ultimate sweet treat for indecisive dessert fans.

“We’re not shy when it comes to experimenting with new dishes here at the Byways, and we hope our guests are as excited as we are to try our delicious new dessert.

“Whether you’re a pie, or a cake fan, we’re sure you’ll love it. We’ve also introduced a number of brand new dishes to our autumn menu, including a new pizza menu and the chick ‘n’ wings challenge, so we look forward to welcoming people in Scarborough to come and try our tasty new offering.”

The new autumn menu is available at 270 Hungry Horse pubs nationwide, to find your nearest pub visit: hungryhorse.co.uk/find-us.