Ring launches summer holiday relaxation guide as Brits admit they can’t switch off when away from home.

The great British summer getaway is officially on, but we aren’t truly switching off once we get to our destination.

According to new research from Ring, three quarters of Brits (75%) admit they struggle to relax on holiday, with nearly two thirds (64%) worrying about things back home.

Over half (54%) of respondents pointed to home security as their biggest concern, with parcel deliveries (34%) and car security (31%) also top of mind for holiday goers. Outside of home security, two in five (41%) worry about pets, 1 in 5 (20%) worry about their garden, and 19% are thinking about work.

For one in five Brits, the stress starts the moment they step out the door - and with good reason. Over a third (35%) have experienced home issues while away, from break-ins and car damage to missed deliveries, turning dream holidays into nightmares.

Knowing these issues could arise, over half (53%) of Brits will ask a friend, neighbour or family member to check on their home, over a third (35%) are taking preventive measures such as closing curtains or blinds, and a quarter (25%) leave lights on to make their home look occupied.

Holidaymakers aren’t leaving the security of their homes to chance when they’re away. Brits are relying on tech – with over a third (35%) trusting smart home devices or security cameras, and 32% checking in on their property remotely. In fact, 68% say they’d find it easier to relax on holiday if they could monitor their home virtually – something Ring devices provide, with features including Live View, Two-Way Talk and Motion Detection.

To help Brits alleviate stress directly from the sun lounger, the Ring & Relax (R&R) Guide has been unveiled today – packed with simple psychology-backed tips to help holidaymakers make the most of their well-deserved break.

"Our research shows that home security is the number one worry stopping Brits from truly unwinding on holiday," said Dave Ward, Managing Director EU and International at Ring. "With a quick tap on your phone, you can literally see that everything's fine back home. It's like having eyes on your property while you're soaking up the sun - giving you one less thing to stress about on your well-deserved break."

The R&R guide, developed with award-winning psychologist and author, Dr. Lalitaa, will help calm nerves about taking a trip away from your home, featuring expert techniques; from digitally detoxing to grounding exercises and affirmations.

The R&R guide:

Create A Pre-Holiday Checklist: Write down outstanding tasks, worries, or reminders, such as work commitments, household chores, or home security concerns.

Use ‘Anchor Tools’ To Stay Grounded: Bring your awareness back to the present with rituals and techniques, such as breathwork or journaling.

Practice Affirmations To Calm Your Worries: Intentionally remind yourself that taking time off is not indulgent, it's necessary. Use affirmations like: “This time is for me. I’ve earned it.”

Control What You Can, Let Go Of The Rest: Focus your energy on getting ready for your trip, set up your home security, then make peace with what’s out of your control.

Turn Stress Scenarios Into “Sorted” Moments: Instead of worrying about “what if” scenarios, create clear action plans. For example: “If my parcel is delivered when I’m away, I can speak to the driver with Ring’s Two-Way Talk feature”.

Use A ‘Digital Boundary’ Technique: Avoid constantly checking your phone, set specific times for digital check-ins and feel secure that Ring Motion Alerts will notify you if movement is detected inside or outside your home.

Practice Intentional Breathing Techniques: Use simple breathwork practices to regulate your body’s stress response. These techniques are helpful when worries about home creep in.

Visualise Your Home As Safe: Prime your nervous system for relaxation by mentally picturing your home as secure and protected. You can support this by using Live View on any of your Ring cameras for instant reassurance.

Affirm Your Autonomy: Remind yourself, “I’m in control of how I spend my energy.” Taking charge means saying yes or no based on what fuels you, not drains you.

Create A ‘Return Ritual’: Instead of jumping straight back into your usual routine, take a day to gently transition, giving you space to readjust before fully re-engaging.