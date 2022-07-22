The new Proscenic M8 robot vacuum will streamline your cleaning process

M8 Smart Robot Vacuum Cleaner with Mop

We are all looking for ways to create more time and finding a product that speeds up cleaning our homes is a great place to start.

There are a lot of robot vacuum cleaners on the market at the moment but the reason the Proscenic M8 is a step is because it not only hoovers your home but it mops it too.

No one enjoys spending an hour hoovering your home when you could be out with friends or family and this is where the M8 fits in perfectly. Using the app that comes with the phone you can set it to auto-clean mode on a schedule. Mine is set for a Monday, Wednesday and Friday morning at 10am. Meaning when I am at work the M8 is also hard at work cleaning my floors so when I have finished my house is nice and tidy. Having a dog this is also perfect as it keeps on top of dog hair in these summer months when he is malting.

The app did take a while for me to set up and to set out the different zones of my house but as soon as I had mastered that it was easy to use every time after that.

The M8 uses a laser and anti-collision sensors to navigate my house space, avoiding bumping into walls and falling down the stairs. It can get caught up in wires to make sure these are tucked away before you start.

A great pro is that is changes from hard floors to carpet with ease and goes over the carpet trims without the need for any help. The vacuum maps out the different spaces and then follows this every time it sets off.

When clicking on the app you can see where the M8 is in your home and where it has left to clean. If you haven't set the M8 to a cleaning schedule you can link it to your Alexa or Google home and start it that way.

The dust collection bag will need changing regularly depending on how quickly it gets full. I've had mine for about 3 weeks and it's about half full but I do have a spare bag that came in the box. I also had to clean the brushes quite often because of hair that caught up in the rollers. Another issue is that the charging station needs about 20inches of free space on each side and about 4 ft. of free space in front. This allows the M8 to smoothly back into its charging spot. This might not be ideal for those who are struggling with floor space.

The mop setting is really easy to use. You just attach the pad to the dustbin part and fill the tank with water. This won't replace a traditional mop of your house but for a daily clean it is perfect.

Robot hoovers aren't cheap, the M8 is available on Amazon for £499. But looking at what it can do and the ease of it and the price against a handheld vacuum, I think it is worth the price.