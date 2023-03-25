Calls to extend £2 bus fare cap as rush of day trippers bring a boost to Yorkshire's tourism economy

The Government has extended a bus fare cap for hundreds of operators until June, in the hope of tempting back passenger numbers and to ease the cost of living. But the popular scheme has also driven many thousands of day trippers who are now queuing to explore Yorkshire’s tourism destinations.

Bus services threatened with review now report a 75 per cent uplift on some routes, while businesses have said they hope it could herald a recovery following a turbulent three years. As English Tourism Week draws to a close and with the start of the summer season there are calls for funding extensions and reforms to ease uncertainty with a newly proven demand.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Silviya Barrett, from Campaign for Better Transport, said: “It's great to see the £2 bus fare cap encouraging more people on board buses.

A Coastliner bus approaches Goathland which is on the route of Britain's most scenic bus route, has been saved from the axe with a sudden rush of tourists taking advantage of the £2 fares. Picture by Yorkshire Post Photographer Bruce Rollinson.

“This isn’t just good for passengers, it's good for local businesses and the environment too. One double-decker bus can take 75 cars off our roads, reducing congestion, air pollution and carbon emissions.

“We want to see the fare cap extended, and it's vital that Government provides robust, long-term funding for bus services so they can realise their brilliant potential.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The fare cap scheme, backed by up to £75m, means passengers can save around a third of the ticket price and up to 80 per cent on some routes in the region.

Yorkshire's mayors led the way with earlier schemes. Figures show some 7.2m journeys in West Yorkshire in the first three months alone, while South Yorkshire Mayor Oliver Coppard indicated earlier this week he will be lobbying for support to extend it.

The Coastliner has been saved from review with a sudden rush of tourists taking advantage of the £2 fares. Picture by Yorkshire Post Photographer Bruce Rollinson

Tourism is "essential" to Yorkshire's economy, leading attractions have said. Sheila Calvert, owner of the Goathland Gifts and Tea Rooms, said tourism is the "lifeblood" of the village. John Bruce, station master at the North Yorkshire Moors Railway (NYMR) which reopens on Monday, said he hopes the "fantastic" fare cap could bring more people to the village.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“ “For passengers, the cost of living is going up. It all has a knock on effect.”

A DfT spokesperson said: "It’s great to hear that the £2 bus fare cap has been successful in getting passengers back on Yorkshire’s buses and has driven more visitors to this unique and historic region.

“We are closely monitoring the impact of the cap to inform and continue supporting the sector, investing over £200m a year to help keep fares down.”