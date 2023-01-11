LNER First Class menu January vegan dishes (photo: LNER)

LNER is proud to be supporting suppliers from Scotland, North East England, Lincolnshire, Yorkshire and London, all of whom have been hand-picked for the quality of their produce and locally sourced

ingredients as well as their responsible approach. A wide selection of vegan dishes is also included in the first onboard menu of 2023 that also marks Veganuary, which inspires people to try a vegan diet during January to help protect the planet.

As part of LNER’s legendary customer experience, three complimentary menus, Dine, Dish or Deli, offer customers in First Class a wider choice, with menus varying depending which service they travel on.

LNER reveals its new First Class menu (photo: LNER)

The delicious dishes on Dine services include the famous ‘Full LNER’ or ‘Full Veggie LNER’ cooked breakfast freshly prepared by LNER’s onboard chefs. Roast chicken with roast potatoes and wilted greens served with sherry and shallot sauce and a creamy coconut sweet potato curry are among the choices later in the day, with sticky toffee pudding and salted caramel sauce to finish.

As LNER supports Veganuary for the first time, the variety of vegan options available includes a delicious sweet potato pakora Bang Bang salad bowl, falafel, roasted pepper and humous sandwich and special vegan sausage roll.

Richard Judge, Head of Customer Experience Proposition at LNER, said: “We pride ourselves in offering customers the best possible experience and we’re delighted to be introducing our new year menu.

"By working together, we’re proud to be able to offer such a wide range of delicious and flavoursome food and drink onboard our trains, further enhancing our customer experience.”

Hot sandwiches, including vegan options, waffles and a speciality salad bowl also feature on the Dine and Dish menus, along with a variety of hot and cold beverages. For customers enjoying the Deli offer, a range of sandwiches, snacks, biscuits and sweet treats are available as part of the complimentary catering offer in First Class.

Customers in Standard can also sample a variety of produce through LNER’s at seat service ‘Let’s Eat At Your Seat’.

