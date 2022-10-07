East Riding of Yorkshire Council has made alternative arrangements to ensure all school transport will continue, but some other services will be affected.

Coun Claire Holmes, portfolio holder for planning, infrastructure and housing, said: “Our transportation team has worked extremely hard to secure replacement buses for our contracted services during this industrial action.

“Thankfully, all school transport will be covered. Unfortunately, there are a few public services they were unable to find cover for. We hope residents understand in these circumstances.”

Bridlington’s regular Park and Ride bus.

A temporary timetable is shown below for Friday onwards:

Public transport

88 Bridlington Park and Ride service – The bus service will not operate. However, the council will run the land train service from the park and ride car park to Bridlington Spa at weekends, between 10.30am and 4pm. It will also run during October half term.

180 Beverley - Castle Hill Hospital - This service will be operated by Acklams Coaches, same route and timetable as service provided by Stagecoach.

79/277 Hull - Hedon - Hull Circulars - This service will NOT operate. The service provided by East Yorkshire buses will operate as normal.

173 Withernsea - Hull (Saturdays only) - This service will NOT operate.

School services

BG01 Wawne to Beverley Grammar School will be operated by Ellie Rose Travel.

7DR Sledmere to Driffield School will be operated by Acklams Coaches.