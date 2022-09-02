Grab a train ticket for £1 - Northern reveals ‘Top 10’ routes still available as flash sale enters final hours
Northern’s £1 Flash Sale closes at 4pm today – Friday September 2 - and there are still a few bargain train journeys up for grabs.
The train operator has revealed details of the ‘Top 10’ journeys customers can still book for just £1.
Those routes are:
Travel between Hull and Leeds - £1
Travel between Sheffield and Manchester Piccadilly - £1
Travel between Preston and Manchester Piccadilly - £1
Travel between Liverpool and Manchester Piccadilly - £1
Travel between Knaresborough and Leeds - £1
Travel between Manchester Piccadilly and Buxton - £1
Travel between Saltburn and Middlesborough - £1
Travel between Barrow in Furness and Carlisle - £1
Travel between Leeds and Hebden Bridge - £1
£1 tickets are available in both directions between the stations included in the top ten.
Tickets are on sale now at: www.northernrailway.co.uk
The £1 fares are available on bookings made online or through the Northern app, whilst stocks last, for travel between Tuesday September 6 and Thursday October 20.
Mark Powles, customer and commercial director, said: “As we enter the final hours of our Flash Sale, I’m pleased to say there are still some great journeys up for grabs for just £1. Customers have until 4pm today to buy their tickets.”
Northern is the second largest train operator in the country, with nearly 2,000 services a day to more than 500 stations across the North of England.