And that's exactly what we got when my wife and I made the short trip north into Yorkshire for a weekend of winding down at stunning Middlethorpe Hall & Spa.

With its striking exterior and traditional decor mixed with impeccable service in a formal, yet friendly atmosphere, this is a place that ticks all the boxes for couples looking for an 'extra special treat' getaway.

Celebrating its 40th year as a hotel, Middlethorpe Hall is in an ideal location with the historic city of York just a 10-minute drive away, but there's certainly no suburban feel as it's surrounded by pristine gardens and acres of parkland.

Springtime daffodils blooming in the gardens of Middlethorpe Hall & Spa. Image: Bailey Cooper Photography

For my wife and I, immersing ourselves in the grandeur of our surroundings was top of the agenda and from the moment we parked up, the boutique spa facilities were calling.

Friendly porter Michael, who's knowledge and love for the hotel was plain to see, was on hand to point us in the right direction, leading us to a quaint cottage building that, if not for the sign, you'd never have guessed had a pool, steam room and sauna.

Wallowing in total relaxation, we lost ourselves for a couple of hours switching between swim, steam and snooze, with so much of the latter we were almost caught short for our 2pm champagne afternoon tea reservation in the main house.

But the 'chill time' was just what the doctor ordered and with timing crisis avoided, we had built up more than enough of an appetite for Middlethorpe's take on one of the great British traditions.

The boutique spa swimming pool. Image: Annapurna Mellor

Set in the Drawing Room oozing elegance, one of several welcoming lounges in the house, the impressive three-tier stand of sweet and savoury treats was visually fitting for the room we were seated in.

The generously-filled finger sandwiches and variety of dainty cakes certainly didn't disappoint, with the 'standard' home-made scone offering warm and delicious accompanied by the surprise of an apple and black pudding sausage roll. And despite the seemingly-endless supply of English and Earl Grey tea consumed, the bubbling glass of Champagne Bernard Riemy barely touched the sides.

Influenced by highly-acclaimed architect Sir Christopher Wren, Middlethorpe Hall is a 300-year-old red brick and limestone house steeped in history, with renowned former residents Lady Mary Wortley Montagu and Fanny Rollo Wilkinson to name but two.

Guests are frequently reminded of the hotel's decorated history throughout the building, with many of the walls adorning giant portraits of well-known figures connected with its past.

The beautiful Drawing Room. Image: Middlethorpe Hall & Spa

Already feeling at home and more than comfortable in the plush, but laid back atmosphere, it was time to check into our room, delighted to be greeted by the sight of a giant four-poster bed and large windows with panoramic views of the beautiful gardens, where the appearance of two of the resident deer grazing in the distance created a special moment.

There are 29 rooms in total, 10 of them in the main house with the rest in the former stable block and cottages. Typically country house, our abode was traditional and decked out with unique touches, such as several antiques, a small armchair and old fashioned dressing table. Making use of the fresh robes and slippers, Nespresso coffee machine, fruit bowl and biscuits that were on hand further enhanced the feeling of being truly spoiled.

There were to be no more nibbles before dinner though, knowing we were in for a gastronomical journey thanks to head chef Ashley Binder's seven-course tasting menu in The Oak Dining Room, which kicked off in style with a Sweet Potato Velouté, pakora, mango and coriander which had so much flavour it roused the palate into wanting more.

This delightful meal had a bit of everything, with the two meat and fish courses that followed jostling for position in my ranking of favourites. The epic 'Duck' with parsnip, blackberry and apple and decadently-rich 'Beef' with truffle mac 'n' cheese, wild garlic and morels came either side of a delicious piece of 'Sea Bream' which was served with Serrano ham and saffron aioli.

Sweet and savoury treats served for champagne afternoon tea. Image: Annapurna Mellor

French Martini Sorbet was the perfect pre-sweet course cleanser, with the Tomlinson's Rhubarb and Chocolate Marquise rounding off a 'foodie' experience that exceeded our expectations.

After a great night's sleep on full bellies, we were down early for breakfast before hitting the road, consuming buttery and flaky fresh croissants before moving on to two of the menu's lighter hot options, chorizo scrambled eggs and eggs royale.

With Sunday newspaper in hand, our stay at Middlethorpe Hall was rounded off with a friendly farewell wave from Michael who had been so helpful to us throughout our visit, which was a fitting way to conclude a wonderful weekend escape to the Yorkshire countryside.

TRAVEL FACTS

Address: Middlethorpe Hall, York, Yorkshire, YO23 2GB. Tel: 01904 641241

Bed & Breakfast prices start at £270 per room per night. Special breaks and offers throughout the year on the hotel's website.

Afternoon tea prices start at £39 per person, with champagne afternoon tea starting at £45 per person