These are the most top 10 most beautiful landmarks in the world - has your favourite made the list?

A new study reveals the top 10 most beautiful landmarks in the world - and three UK landmarks are named in the top 10

The study by ParkSleepFly analysed Tripadvisor reviews for famous landmarks, to see how many people reviewed them using the words beautiful, pretty, picturesque, and stunning to reveal which landmarks people consider the most beautiful, across the world.

The Most Beautiful Landmarks Across the World:

Golden Gate Bridge, USA - 3,163 Beauty Reviews

The Golden Gate Bridge is the most beautiful landmark in the world. Situated in San Francisco, California, the Golden Gate Bridge ranks top of the rankings from having the highest number of beauty reviews - an impressive 3,163

The Eiffel Tower, France - 3,107 Beauty Reviews

Trevi Fountain, Italy - 3,105 Beauty Reviews

Edinburgh Castle, UK - 3,091 Beauty Reviews

The Colosseum, Italy - 3,051 Beauty Reviews

London Eye, UK - 3,048 Beauty Reviews

Biltmore Estate, USA - 3,042 Beauty Reviews

The Louvre, France - 3,032 Beauty Reviews

Tower of London, UK - 3,024 Beauty Reviews

The Empire State Building, USA - 3,023 Beauty Reviews

The Most Beautiful Landmarks in the UK

Edinburgh Castle - 3,091 Beauty Reviews

London Eye - 3,048 Beauty Reviews

Tower of London - 3,024 Beauty Reviews

Tower Bridge - 2,446 Beauty Reviews

Buckingham Palace - 2,330 Beauty Reviews

Natural History Museum - 2,305 Beauty Reviews

St Paul’s Cathedral - 2,233 Beauty Reviews

York Minister - 2,213 Beauty Reviews

Westminster Abbey - 2,209 Beauty Reviews

The Kelpies - 2,157 Beauty Reviews