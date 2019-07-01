Wakefield's Jane McDonald charts ship to host amazing cruise - with robots mixing cocktails and 'an audience with' style show - how to book

Queen of cruising Jane McDonald charters her own ship for fans to join her on an exclusive week on the high seas.

Sail Away with Jane McDonald will see everyone’s favourite cruise star charter Royal Caribbean’s Anthem of the Seas in September next year.

Jane’s exclusive charter of the ship will allow passengers an unprecedented Jane McDonald experience including guaranteed entry to see Jane perform two different exclusive headline shows, a one-of-a-kind ‘Audience-With’ event and a seven-night holiday.

Sail Away with Jane McDonald is a Southampton round-trip visiting Cherbourg, Vigo and Lisbon and cabins on this exclusive cruise can be secured by accessing the exclusive online pre-sale HERE now.

Speaking about Sail Away, Jane said: “I can’t begin to tell you how excited I am to be having my own special cruise.

“As everyone knows, I’m just a true Yorkshire lass who loves performing and enjoying a cruise or two, so it makes perfect sense to charter my own ship.

“This is something I’ve wanted to do for a long time so to finally have the opportunity to invite everyone to come on holiday with me is very exciting.

“We’ll have a whale of a time and I can’t wait to see everyone there.”

Jane McDonald won a place in the nation’s hearts and became an instant star in the BBC’s documentary series The Cruise back in 1998.

Since then Jane has toured extensively and released 8 studio albums. While Jane has made a couple of one-off performances on cruise ships, Sail Away will be the first time everyone’s favourite cruise star has chartered a ship for her own dedicated cruise.

As well as seeing Jane perform during the cruise, passengers will also get to enjoy a special ‘Audience With’ event where Jane will be interviewed live on stage about her life and career.

And if that isn’t enough, Jane will be onboard for the duration of the cruise making special appearances throughout the ship.

Sail Away with Jane McDonald departs Southampton September 20, 2020 for a seven-day trip.

Passengers will enjoy Royal Caribbean’s luxurious Anthem of the Seas with full board dining and amazing features including the incredible Bionic Bar - where you can order cocktails mixed by robots, the FlowRider surf simulator, the signature Royal Caribbean Rock Wall, SeaPlex – the largest indoor active space at sea, RipCord by Ifly – the first skydiving experience at sea and North Star, providing 360-degree views 300 feet above sea.

For more information go to https://floatingfestivals.co.uk/jane-mcdonald/

The online pre-sale for Sail Away with Jane McDonald begins at 10am Saturday. Anyone wishing to make a phone booking can do by calling 0333 300 3455.