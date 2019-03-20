Who wants to be a millionaire? £1m Lottery prize is unclaimed in East Yorkshire

Someone, somewhere in the East Riding is sitting on a winning £1million Lottery ticket.

The life-changing prize has not been claimed, even though somebody in the region had the winning numbers from the draw on Wednesday, March 6.

They matched five main numbers and the bonus ball in the Lotto draw - when the winning numbers were 2, 12, 15, 43, 46, 53 and the bonus ball was 17. The lucky ticket-holder has until September 2, 2019 to claim their prize.

Anyone not in possession of their ticket, for whatever reason, but who believes they have a genuine claim can still make a claim in writing to Camelot, but it must be within 30 days of the draw.

If no-one comes forward with the winning ticket before the prize claim deadline, then the prize money, plus all the interest it has generated, will go to help National Lottery-funded projects across the UK.

Andy Carter, senior winners’ advisor at The National Lottery said, “We’re desperate to find this mystery ticket-holder and unite them with their winnings, this amazing prize could really make a huge difference to somebody’s life.

“We’re urging everyone who bought a ticket in this area to check their old Lotto tickets again or look anywhere a missing ticket could be hiding, so that this prize can turn someone into the newest member of the lottery millionaire club.

“Try checking in the pockets of clothing, in wallets, bags and down the back of the sofa. We have the champagne on ice and our fingers crossed that the lucky winner comes forward to claim their win.”

With all National Lottery draws, players have 180 days from the day of the draw to claim their prize if they have the winning ticket. Anyone who has any queries or who believes they have the winning ticket for any of the National Lottery draws within the 180-day deadline should call the National Lottery Line on 0333 234 5050 or email help@national-lottery.co.uk