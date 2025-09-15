Brits jet to Turkey for ‘brighter smiles’ - where treatment costs 80% LESS

From selfies to wedding albums, British smiles are getting a serious glow-up in Istanbul - and there are thousands to be saved!

Where Professional teeth whitening costs a sliver of UK prices - and clinics are serving VIP treatment on tap, Brits are swapping DIY strips and sky-high bills for dentist-led whitening using the latest LED/laser systems and enamel-safe gels - with savings of up to 80%.

At Lema Dental Clinic in Istanbul, internationally trained dentists use advanced diagnostics, in-surgery LED systems (think Zoom-style whitening), desensitising protocols, and strict EU-level sterilisation — delivering whiter teeth in about an hour and minimal downtime.

Touch down, brighten up, and still have time for a Bosphorus sunset.

Price Shock

In-clinic pro whitening (Turkey): £90–£150 per session

In-clinic pro whitening (UK): £300–£500+ per session

Whitening + scale & polish (Turkey): from £140–£220

Whitening top-up (Turkey): from £60–£90

Add-ons available: desensitising gels, custom trays, enamel remineralisation

Why the rush to Turkey? You’re paying for the same dentist-grade systems and tightly controlled gels — without the UK price tag.

Why Go Pro (and Go Istanbul)

Real results, fast: Visible brightening in 45–60 minutes

Tech that protects enamel: LED/laser activation + regulated peroxide gels

Comfort first: Desensitising care before/after to reduce post-whitening zing

Tailored shades: Match your skin tone, tooth shape, and smile line

Travel-easy: 4-hour direct flights, VIP transfers, translators, and flexible appointments

Make It Part of a Mini Makeover

If chips, gaps, or old stains need more than whitening, pair treatment with polish & contouring, veneers, zirconia crowns, or implants for a fuller upgrade — all under one roof at Lema.

Safety & Standards (What Brits Ask First)

Internationally trained dentists & hygienists

CE/FDA-approved materials and systems

Single-use consumables & EU-level sterilisation

Multilingual support: English, German, French, Arabic, Russian