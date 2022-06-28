'Ey Up..Tyke Men who are Champion!

Our county has long produced heroic men from all walks of life, from science to sport and culture to comedy.
We look at some of the most outstanding talent.
1.
David Hockney - The Bradford-born painter is considered one of the world’s
finest and most influential of artists, Yorkshire – particularly the Wolds – have inspired some of his most admired works.
Photo: GettyImages
2. James Cook
The explorer was born in the North Yorkshire village of Marton. He was a navigator, cartographer and captain in the British Royal Navy, famous for his three voyages between 1768 and 1779 in the Pacific Ocean and to Australia in particular.
One of his ships, The Endeavour, is now a restaurant anchored in Whitby Harbour.
3. JB Priestley
The playwright and novelist John Boynton Priestley was born in Manningham,
Bradford. His Yorkshire background is reflected in much of his fiction, notably in
The Good Companions (1929), which first brought him to wide public notice.
Many of his plays are structured around a time slip, and he went on to develop
a new theory of time, with different dimensions that link past, present and future.
He wrote An Inspector Calls and When We Are Married.
Photo: GettyImages
4. George Cayley
Revered as the ‘father of flight’ Cayley made his home in Brompton-by-Sawdon
near Scarborough in 1799, he set forth the concept of the modern aeroplane as a
fixed-wing flying machine with separate systems for lift, propulsion, and control.
Cayley represented the Whig party as Member of Parliament for Scarborough from 1832 to 1835.