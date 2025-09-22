The tool is designed to equip traders with smarter and faster insights | Shutterstock

A global multi-asset trading platform announced the launch of a new AI research tool last week (19).

Tradu launched Analyst AI, a powerful AI-driven research tool designed to equip traders with smarter, faster insights, developed in partnership with Engine AI.

While institutions have long relied on data-rich, automated research tools, retail investors are often left piecing together information on their own, without the same level of support. Tradu’s trading intelligence aims to change that by making high-quality research faster, easier, and more accessible to everyone.

Using advanced AI, it helps traders quickly analyse global markets, spot opportunities and build smarter strategies.

Built into the Tradu account platform for free, and available across desktop, this intuitive new component levels the playing field for retail traders by delivering fast institutional-calibre research and data across equities, ETFs and FX.

The tool performs as an in-built research assistant to help traders spot opportunities and track their portfolio’s performance in real-time.

Key features include:

Live sentiment tracking: Anticipate shifts in investor moods with more than 40,000 different sources, amalgamated to deliver easily digestible and actionable sentiment tracking as it unfolds.

Company fundamentals: Access key company data, including earnings, valuations, and profitability metrics, and quickly compare these metrics with peers.

Flows intelligence: Track real-time fund flows across $50 trillion in global assets to see where smart money is moving.

Technical signals: Identify potential entry and exit points for investors using momentum and trend indicators.

AI/ML-powered insights and idea generation: Gain instant access to actionable trade ideas, risks, and key developments, using AI to help ideate and spot opportunities.

Cross-asset coverage: From equities and ETFs to FX, get a panoramic view of global markets and real-time news with the ability to screen stocks with fundamental and technical filters, track performances, follow trends, and monitor macro sentiment and live data.

Brendan Callan, CEO of Tradu, commented: “From day one, our mission has been to give traders access to the most advanced tools available, helping them make smarter, more informed decisions.

“Real-time, tailored insights are essential to that goal, yet for many retail traders, these kinds of tools have been either out of reach or too expensive.

“Analyst AI, in partnership with Engine AI, changes that.

“By offering institutional-grade market data for free through our platform, we're setting a new standard in the industry and giving sophisticated retail traders the high-quality tools they deserve.”

*Analyst AI is available for traders to use now. Traders can choose their level of access.

The free option gives limited datasets to help explore what’s possible, while Pro Access unlocks the full capabilities and is accessible now for live clients and qualified leads via the Tradu sales team.

About Tradu

Tradu combines deep market access, state-of-the-art technology, and institutional-level pricing to deliver a platform built for active traders and investors. Clients can trade a wide range of assets on both a leveraged and unleveraged basis, with competitive pricing and personalised human support.

Tradu is part of Stratos Group International, LLC (“Stratos”), a wholly owned subsidiary of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE: JEF). Stratos subsidiaries are authorised and regulated in the UK, Europe, Australia, and South Africa. Tradu is headquartered in London with offices worldwide.

Risk warning: Spread bets and CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 65% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading spread bets and CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how spread bets and CFDs work, and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money. Your capital is at risk.

This article is produced by SWNS based on content distributed by GlobeNewswire.