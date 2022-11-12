“Puffins Galore!” was the winner of the Remarkable Experience of the Year Award at the Remarkable East Yorkshire Tourism Awards 2022.

“Puffins Galore!” is an initiative which focuses on boosting tourism on the East Yorkshire coast while raising awareness for local wildlife.

A total of 42 sculptures of giant puffins were dotted across the coast, including Bridlington and Bempton, and it has proved to be a fun and cost effective way to spend a day out along the seafront.

One of over 40 decorated puffin sculptures part of the Puffins Galore festival, which has captured imaginations across the East Yorkshire Coast.

Most Popular

The “remarkable” experience has charmed both residents and visitors of Bridlington alike, with more than 100,00 people following the trail of giant decorated puffins.

Another local attraction was celebrated at the awards, with Heritage Escapes in Sewerby being highly commended on the night.

Its luxury cottages situated in picturesque Sewerby have combined rural farm charm with beautiful interiors.

The family run business was praised for being perfectly located to visit tourist hotspots like Bridlington and Sewerby, whilst still capturing the serenity of its rural surroundings.

The Puffins Galore! team accepting their award while donning stunning puffin masks for the occasion.

Councillor Jane Evison said: “The Remarkable East Yorkshire Tourism Awards are a celebration of all that is good about the industry locally and recognises the hard work, talent and dedication of those who work in this important industry.”

Councillor Rob Pritchard said: “Now in its twelfth year, the REYTAs is one of the most eagerly anticipated events on the calendar and is keenly contested each year across 16 categories.