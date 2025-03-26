Race The Waves draws on influences from the early 20th Century UK motor speed trials.

A must-see event for petrolheads is making a welcome return to Bridlington in June.

The Race the Waves four-day extended weekend will be back in town from Thursday, June 12 to Sunday, June 15.

This unique and ‘free to attend’ visitor attraction, in its sixth year, has firmly established itself within the UK motoring calendar.

A spokesperson said: “Race the Waves offers a tribute to the past when the Yorkshire beaches were some of the earliest proving grounds for land speed record attempts and motor racing.

"Vehicles perform ‘spirited drag-races’ in pairs over a 200-yard course marked in the fresh tidal sand. Motorcycles are often grouped in fours or fives as they leave the start line.

"Once again we have garnered both race and show interest from the USA and Europe.

"Race the Waves is supported by the ERYC’s Visit East Yorkshire event team.”

The weekend itinerary includes:

June 12: ‘Yesteryears Day’ (pre-event social gathering) at Burton Fleming Village Hall from 10.30am.

June 13: Race Vehicle Tech Inspection at Church Green, Old Town, Bridlington from 10.30am.

June 14&15: Bridlington South Beach from 10.30am (time subject to the tide).

Bridlington Lions Auto Show, South Marine Drive from 10am.

Steampunk Pirates in Bridlington Spa from 10am.

Classic Vehicle Show at RNLI Bridlington Lifeboat Station from 10am.

June 15: King Street Market, Bridlington.

Visit backfireinfo.weebly.com for more information.