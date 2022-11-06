Research shows that the East Riding is the happiest place to live in Yorkshire
The East Riding is the happiest place to live in Yorkshire, according to recent data.
By Claudia Bowes
3 minutes ago - 1 min read
Glint, a gold payment platform, collected data such as average salary, average house prices, crime rates and life satisfaction scores.
The East Riding scored 7.7/10 on life satisfaction, making it the happiest place to live in Yorkshire. It is also the second happiest place to live in the country.
The East Riding was also the top place to buy a house in Yorkshire, achieving 69/100 in the home buying score.