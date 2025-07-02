The animal welfare charity has launched its Summer Cruelty Campaign. Photo PA/Owen Humphreys

More animal cruelty calls were made to the RSPCA emergency line in East Yorkshire last summer, new figures show – as the charity warned it is “busier than ever” rescuing animals.

The animal welfare charity launched its Summer Cruelty Campaign, as reports of animal abuse peak in the summer months.

RSPCA figures show 378 cruelty calls to the charity's emergency line were for incidents reported in East Yorkshire in June, July and August last year – a 6% increase on 356 calls in the summer of 2023.

As part of the campaign, the RSPCA is sharing recent cases of animal cruelty seen across the country.

The charity launched a cruelty investigation in May after a headless dog, who is thought to have been deliberately decapitated to remove a microchip, was found dumped in a ditch in Broomfleet.

The decomposing remains were found in a bag by a member of the public in a rural area at the junction of Common Road and Wallingfen Lane in May.

The brown coloured dog had been wrapped in a black plastic bag and left in shallow water. Due to the suspicious circumstances the RSPCA launched an investigation but the person responsible has not been found.

The charity said it fears the surge in animal cruelty is partly due to a "fall-out" following increased pet ownership during the Covid-19 pandemic, alongside the longer days allowing more people to witness incidents of abuse.

RSPCA Chief Inspector Ian Briggs said: "We are seeing a shocking rise in the number of seasonal calls reporting animal cruelty to our emergency line.

"Sadly, the summer months tend to be when these reports peak which is leading to a welfare crisis."

He added: "This year we fear the trend will continue and we are already busier than ever rescuing animals from many awful situations.

"Many are broken by violence – not just physically but mentally – and our dedicated network of branches, animal centres and rescue teams work wonders in nursing them back to health and showing them how love can help transform their lives."