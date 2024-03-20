Vrbo announces the UK holiday homes of 2024

This year’s Holiday Homes of the Year list recognises some of the most gorgeous beach view homes, stunning cottage escapes, modern city stays or historical houses in the UK. This year’s destinations include Bath, Edinburgh, Dorset, Oxfordshire, Herefordshire and the Isle of Skye.

The properties also include trending outdoor amenities that are inspiring traveller booking habits in 2024. Across the board, the homes offer seven fire pits, two hot tubs and a heated swimming pool, as well as unique additions like private woodland, a grand piano, a tranquil Koi pond, and even a cosy pub just for guests within the home.

Popular holiday homes

“What stands out to me is the range in this year’s Holiday Homes of the Year – there are game rooms for families and private pubs for grown-ups. This year’s list is the best of the best but represents the high caliber of private holiday homes across Vrbo,” said Jon Gieselman, president of Expedia Brands."

Now in its third year, the Holiday Homes of the Year highlight Vrbo’s most spectacular, private holiday homes that represent a variety of popular holiday destinations and price points. The homes are selected from the more than 2 million properties worldwide on the Vrbo platform, based on criteria which includes:

A 4.9 or higher star rating

Positive guest reviews

Standout amenities and spaces for spending time together with friends and family

Managed by Premier Hosts

“Vrbo’s Premier Hosts go above and beyond to offer exceptional, reliable and relaxing guest experiences and are key to making a traveller’s vacation seamless,” said Tim Rosolio, VP of Partner Success, Holiday Homes. “With the recent adjustment of our Premier Host criteria, we are ensuring that only the best partners receive the badge and are eligible for opportunities like Holiday Homes of the Year. We have incredible partners on our platform, and with the Premier Host badging, we’re sending a clear and compelling trust signal to travelers about where to find the best, and consistent experiences on Vrbo.”

See the list of the 2024 Holiday Homes of the Year here.

The 2024 UK Vrbo Holiday Homes of the Year

Mignon House - Bath, Somerset

Bath, Somerset

Step into the refined world of Mignon House, a residence that effortlessly marries timeless elegance with modern comfort. Spanning four floors and tracing its roots back to 1740, this historical gem radiates the charm of the Georgian era, showcasing original features that offer a captivating glimpse into the past. In a delightful twist of fate, the square just outside Mignon House played host to the filming of Bridgerton in 2022, adding a touch of glamour that set-jetters will love. Here, the urban charm of Bath is right at the doorstep, waiting to be discovered and savoured.

Sleeps: 17 (6 bedrooms), book on Vrbo from £469 per night.

A Georgian Townhouse - City of Edinburgh

City of Edinburgh, Edinburgh

Nestled in the heart of Edinburgh and with stunning views of central Edinburgh, the castle and Firth Forth, this Georgian Townhouse offers a unique blend of modern comfort and historic charm. Centrally located amidst the bustling streets and vibrant atmosphere of the city, you’ll find yourself immersed in the rich tapestry of Edinburgh’s cultural heritage. With 6 bedrooms, a fully equipped kitchen and a spacious living room, with a grand piano and cozy fireplace, there are plenty of spaces for families and groups to find every comfort to be at this home-away-from-home.

Sleeps: 13 (6 bedrooms), book on Vrbo from £1,151 per night.

Meadow End Barn - Dornstone, Herefordshire

Dorstone, Herefordshire

Nestled in a serene village in the beautiful Golden Valley on the Welsh borders, Meadow End Barn is a 19th century barn that welcomes up to 12 guests to experience countryside tranquility in style. Surrounded by the breathtaking landscapes of the Black Mountains and the Brecon Beacons, it is an ideal starting point for exploration and outdoor activities. Whether you are a nature enthusiast or simply seeking a peaceful escape, this charming retreat promises a memorable stay in the heart of the countryside.

Sleeps 12 (6 bedrooms), book on Vrbo from £422 per night.

The Oat Barn - Faringdon, Oxfordshire

Faringdon, Oxfordshire

Discover The Oat Barn, a meticulously refurbished Cotswold sanctuary nestled serenely amidst the picturesque English countryside near Faringdon. This exquisite retreat invites you to immerse yourself in the allure of this spacious abode, adorned with timeless character features such as lofty ceilings, exposed timber beams, and a welcoming Jetmaster open fire. Step outside to the tranquil terrace and meticulously landscaped garden, an idyllic retreat to unwind after days of exploration in the nearby villages, towns, and countryside.

Sleeps 14 (7 bedrooms), book on Vrbo from £1,361 per night.

Tides - Uig, Isle of Skye

Uig, Isle of Skye

This contemporary home is a retreat nestled along the enchanting high tide line of Uig. In Tides, the sea meets the shore, finding uninterrupted vistas stretching across Uig Bay to the captivating Ascrib Islands and the picturesque east side of the Waternish peninsula. Designed to embrace its coastal surroundings, Tides welcomes you with panoramic views and the possibility of spotting seals right from the deck or cozy living room. Delight in the company of diverse wildlife, from graceful wading birds exploring the shoreline to the playful antics of seals basking in the sun.

Sleeps 6 (3 bedrooms), book on Vrbo from £380 per night.

Thatch Cottage - Wimborne, Dorset

Wimborne, Dorset

Want to embrace the English home tradition without sacrificing modern comforts? Done! The old part of this magnificent Thatch Cottage was built more than 300 years and was a broom factory in the 1900’s. The heart of this picturesque abode lies in its captivating, enclosed courtyard, featuring ample seating, a sizeable and inviting pool, an indulgent jacuzzi and sun terraces. It is the perfect haven for relaxation and family gatherings.