10 things to do around the Scarborough area

Here are 10 things to do this coming week.

Every weekend until August 5 from Bridlington Harbour.

The RSPB Puffin and Gannet Cruises are setting sail for Bempton Cliffs. Razorbills, guillemots, fulmars and kittiwakes are also never far from the action. And even porpoises have been known to pop up unexpectedly. Staff and volunteers from the RSPB East Riding Local Group will be on board to help identify the seabirds – so you don’t need to be David Attenborough to enjoy the sights. Later sailings are a must for fans of the UK’s largest seabird, the gannet. Food will be thrown overboard to encourage these magnificent giants to plunge into the waves for their favourite snack. Their 60 mile per hour dives are spot on and a sight to behold.

Booking at Eventbrite.co.uk, search Puffin Cruise.

2Park Run

Sewerby Hall and Gardens, Saturday from 8.30am.

Run by volunteers, this community event offers a great atmosphere and the perfect start to the weekend.

So whether you want to run, jog or walk, come and challenge yourself to a 5km.

Register in advance by 6pm on the Friday before your first park run.

It’s free.

Look out for Dracula at Whitby Abbey

www.parkrun.org.uk

3Craven Heifer sculpture

Malton Food Festival, Saturday, May 26.

A magnificent galvanised steel sculpture of the Craven Heifer is coming to Malton Food Festival as part of a region-wide tour to spread the word about the 160th Great Yorkshire Show aboard a specially designed truck.

The life-size sculpture in steel, made by renowned Yorkshire sculptor Emma Stothard, is modelled on the Craven Heifer which was born and bred in Bolton Abbey in the early 1800s. People would pay to see the heifer who was put on show on her way to Smithfield Market, London, and became a national phenomenon.

The 6ft high, 4ft wide, 11ft long sculpture was commissioned by the Yorkshire Agricultural Society, organisers of the Great Yorkshire Show. Weighing more than half a tonne, the GYSheifer will pop up at locations across Yorkshire to promote England’s biggest and best agricultural shows before taking up position at the Great Yorkshire Showground ready for the 160th Show from July 10 to 12.

The GYSheifer will be on Newgate.

4Wilfred Owen in Scarborough

Scarborough Art Gallery until September 2.

The exhibition offers visitors the opportunity to explore how Wilfred Owen’s experiences, the people he met and the places he visited shaped him as a poet. The display will show material from the Bodleian Library archive, loans from the Owen family and items from the Scarborough Collections. Anthony Padgett’s bust of Wilfred Owen, donated to the gallery on the anniversary of the poet’s death last year, is also on display as part of the exhibition. The show will run alongside an exhibition on Yorkshire novelist and social reformer Winifred Holtby. Winifred’s War, curated by photojournalist Lee Karen Stow, provides an intimate insight into the life of a woman who used her journalistic talent to campaign and advocate for peace before her untimely death, aged 37. The two exhibitions will provide visitors with a glimpse into the lives of two prominent writers, who once called Scarborough their home. The exhibitions are free to visit with an Annual Pass.

www.scarboroughmuseumstrust.com.

5Craft and Gift Fair

Grand Hotel Scarborough, Saturday, May 26.

Craft and gift fair in the Cabaret Ballroom of the Grand Hotel supporting St Catherine’s Hospice in Scarborough. Also, weather permitting, there will be a barbecue on the sun terrace from noon to 3pm.

www.britanniahotels.com

6Car boot and market

Strawberry Fields, Bridlington, Thursday, May 24.

The Carboot and Market is open every Thursday and Bank Holiday Monday from March to October. It is also open Tuesdays from the first week in June. The trading hours are from 6am to 2pm. The venue is located on A165 South of Bridlington. There is parking for 2,000 cars and coaches are welcome.

www.strawberryfieldscarboot.co.uk

7Dracula

Whitby Abbey, Saturday May 26 to May 28, 11am to 5pm

Think you know the story of Dracula? Think again. To understand Bram Stoker’s gothic story, you need to watch his legendary tale performed live in the ruins that inspired him. Entry is free for English Heritage members. Adult tickets cost £7.90, tickets for children aged five to 15 cost £4.70, concessions are priced at £7.10 and family tickets cost £20.50. Ticket price includes entry to the event and site.

www.english-heritage.org.uk/visit/whats-on/dracula-26-05-2018

8 Oklahoma!

YMCA Theatre, Scarborough, May 29 to June 2

The Rodgers and Hammerstein Musical is being presented by Scarborough Musicals. Oklahoma! set the American musical theatre standard. It is set in Western Indian Territory just after the turn of the 20th Century. The spirited rivalry between the local farmers and cowboys provides the backdrop for the love story between Curly, a handsome cowboy, and Laurey, a beautiful farm girl. The road to true love is anything but smooth, but there is no doubt that these two romantics will succeed in making a life together. As the road to romance and the road to statehood converge, Curly and Laurey are poised to spend their new life together in a brand new state - Oklahoma. Nighttime performances take place from 7.30pm from Tuesday, May 29 to Saturday, June 2. There is also a matinee on Saturday, June 2 at 2.30pm.

For advanced booking ring 01723 506750.

www.tiny.cc/ymcatheatre

9 Macbeth by Scalby School

Stephen Joseph Theatre, Thursday May 24 and Saturday, May 26

Scalby School presents Macbeth in a two-hour and 20-minute show. There will be two performances on May 24 at 1.30pm and 7.30pm and a Saturday show at 7.30pm.Tickets cost £10 for adults: £8 for children.

www.sjt.uk.com

10 A Night with the Stars

Filey Evron Centre, John Street, Saturday, May 26

There will be four tribute artists to Roy Orbison, Frankie Vali, Barry Gibb’s Bee Gees and The Del Shannon Songbook.

Songs include ‘Pretty Woman’, ‘Big Girls Don’t Cry’, ‘Stayin’ Alive’ and ‘Runaway’. Call the venue on 01723 512512 www.scarborough.gov.uk

