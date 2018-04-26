14 suspected drug dealers arrested in Scarborough this month

Police in Scarborough have arrested 14 people officers suspect are Class A drug dealers in the last three weeks.

A large amount of suspected Class A drugs and cash has been seized along with a number of weapons.

They were found at five separate addresses attended by officers from North Yorkshire Police's Operational Support Unit, Scarborough's Community Impact Team and the Scarborough Serious Crime Team.

On Friday April 6, at Royal Avenue, two males from Liverpool and one male from Scarborough were arrested on suspicion of conspiring to supply Class A drugs after a quantity of suspected drugs, cash and weapons were seized.

Less than a week later on Wednesday April 11, at Norwood Street, a male and a female from Scarborough and on male from West Yorkshire were arrested for similar offences.

Also arrested for similar offences were two females and a male from Scarborough along with one male from Birmingham following a raid in Friars Gardens on Thursday April 12.

On Monday April 16, in Royal Avenue, one male from Scarborough was arrested on suspicion of being concerned with the supply of Class A controlled drugs and possession of Class A drugs - suspected to be heroin. He was also wanted on a warrant.

Later that week on Sunday April 22, in Blueberry Way, a male and a female from Scarborough and one male from Birmingham area were arrested on suspicion of being concerned with the supply of Class A controlled drugs. Drugs and cash were recovered from the residence.

All 14 suspects have been released under investigation to allow enquiries and forensic testing.

PC Will Lane, beat manager for the town centre area, said: “The enforcement action seen over the last seven days by North Yorkshire Police sends a very clear message to anyone supplying drugs in Scarborough that we have the information, the capability and the determination to bring drug dealers to justice.

"Those who become dependent on drugs are quite often the route cause to anti-social behaviour, shop theft and violence that affects the quality of life that we are all entitled to.

"I think that this is an opportune time to address anyone who sees Scarborough as an ‘easy touch’ in relation to drug dealing that you’re sadly mistaken about that, as these results demonstrate. I would also like to extend my personal thanks to our community and actively encourage them to report suspicious activity either in person, on the telephone or anonymously”.