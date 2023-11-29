70-year-old woman that was killed in collision near Bridlington has been named
Police were called at around 3pm to reports that a red Volkswagen T-ROC and a grey Audi A6 had been involved in a collision at the crossroad junction of High Street and Burton Road near to Rudston.
Emergency services were deployed. However despite their efforts, Susan, the driver of the Volkswagen, sustained fatal injuries and died at the scene.
A police spokesman said: “Susan’s family continue to be supported by specialist trained officers at this incredibly sad time.
"We continue to appeal to anyone who was in the area, or anyone who may have CCTV or dashcam footage that may assist with our enquiries to contact us on our non-emergency number 101, quoting log 276 of November 24.”
The spokesman added: “A man was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and has since been released on conditional bail whilst enquiries continue.”