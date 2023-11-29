70-year-old woman that was killed in collision near Bridlington has been named

A woman who died in a collision on the B1253 near Rudston on Friday, November 24 has been named by her family as Susan Whittles, aged 70.

Susan Whittles, aged 70, died in a road collision on the B1253 on Friday.

Police were called at around 3pm to reports that a red Volkswagen T-ROC and a grey Audi A6 had been involved in a collision at the crossroad junction of High Street and Burton Road near to Rudston.

Emergency services were deployed. However despite their efforts, Susan, the driver of the Volkswagen, sustained fatal injuries and died at the scene.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A police spokesman said: “Susan’s family continue to be supported by specialist trained officers at this incredibly sad time.

"We continue to appeal to anyone who was in the area, or anyone who may have CCTV or dashcam footage that may assist with our enquiries to contact us on our non-emergency number 101, quoting log 276 of November 24.”