90-year-old man has potentially life-threatening injuries following serious road collision near Bridlington

Humberside Police are investigating a serious collision on Beeford Road between Beeford and Skipsea yesterday, Monday October 30.

The collision happened shortly before 4pm when a burgundy Toyota Yaris collided with a Kia Sorento.

A 90-year-old man, who was a passenger in the Yaris, suffered what are thought to be potentially life-threatening injuries in the collision.

Three other people, who were also in the Yaris at the time of the collision, were treated for what are thought to be minor injuries.