90-year-old man has potentially life-threatening injuries following serious road collision near Bridlington
Humberside Police are investigating a serious collision on Beeford Road between Beeford and Skipsea yesterday, Monday October 30.
The collision happened shortly before 4pm when a burgundy Toyota Yaris collided with a Kia Sorento.
A 90-year-old man, who was a passenger in the Yaris, suffered what are thought to be potentially life-threatening injuries in the collision.
Three other people, who were also in the Yaris at the time of the collision, were treated for what are thought to be minor injuries.
The driver of the Sorento suffered injuries that are suspected to be serious, but not life-threatening in the collision.Humberside Police are appealing to anyone that witnessed the collision, either car being driven prior to the collision, or has any dashcam footage from the area to get in touch quoting log 339 of October 30.