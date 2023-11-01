News you can trust since 1882
BREAKING
Friends cast 'utterly devastated' by death of Matthew Perry
Bereaved families call for inquiry into NHS maternity services
£100,000 reward on offer 20 years since schoolgirl vanished
Two new suspects arrested in Sycamore Gap tree investigation
American XL bully dogs banned in England and Wales
Train operators told to scrap railway ticket office closure plans

90-year-old man has potentially life-threatening injuries following serious road collision near Bridlington

Humberside Police are appealing for information concerning a serious road collision near Beeford.
By Claudia Bowes
Published 1st Nov 2023, 09:18 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 1st Nov 2023, 10:03 GMT
Humberside Police are appealing for information regarding a serious collision that took place on Beeford Road.Humberside Police are appealing for information regarding a serious collision that took place on Beeford Road.
Humberside Police are appealing for information regarding a serious collision that took place on Beeford Road.

Humberside Police are investigating a serious collision on Beeford Road between Beeford and Skipsea yesterday, Monday October 30.

The collision happened shortly before 4pm when a burgundy Toyota Yaris collided with a Kia Sorento.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A 90-year-old man, who was a passenger in the Yaris, suffered what are thought to be potentially life-threatening injuries in the collision.

Three other people, who were also in the Yaris at the time of the collision, were treated for what are thought to be minor injuries.

Most Popular

The driver of the Sorento suffered injuries that are suspected to be serious, but not life-threatening in the collision.Humberside Police are appealing to anyone that witnessed the collision, either car being driven prior to the collision, or has any dashcam footage from the area to get in touch quoting log 339 of October 30.

Related topics:Humberside PoliceToyota