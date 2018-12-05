90s nostalgia in Scarborough - are you in these photos?
We take another delve into the picture archives to see what was going on in Scarborough in the 1990s.
Wednesday 05 December 2018 14:19
Can you find yourself, your friends or former school colleagues on these pictures?
Pictured in September 1994 at the Scarborough Sea Cadets fundraising event with their teddy tombola prize are, left to right, Able Cadet Zoe Roberts, and Cadet Shelley Jarvis.
Casting director Karen Lindsay-Stewart, centre, looked on as two young hopefuls of the Scarborough Youth Theatre auditioned for parts in a production of The Secret Garden in April, 1992. Were you one of these budding actors hoping to win a part?
Pictured with their Career Librarian certificates in March 1995 are Raincliffe School pupils, from left, Kirsty Parker, Sarah Cappleman, Emma Heelbeck, and Lorna Reid.
Taking part in the local heats of the Avante Garde hairdressing competition at Yorkshire Coast College in January, 1996, are hair stylist Fiona Lambe, right, with model Shirley Hart.
