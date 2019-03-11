A look back at 12 photos from the Radio One Roadshow in Scarborough in 1996

And although the Big Weekend has never hit Scarborough, its predecessor, the Radio One Roadshow, has a lot of history with our seafront. Here are some memories from the 1996 Roadshow on the Foreshore.

1. Radio 1 Roadshow, 1996 Mark Elliott from near Saltburn tries his hand at rapping

2. Radio 1 Roadshow, 1996 Do you recognise any of the faces in the crowd? Or are you one of them?

3. Radio 1 Roadshow, 1996 DJ Dave Pearce greets the Scarborough crowd

4. Radio 1 Roadshow, 1996 Two members of JX invite some audience participation.

