A look back at 12 photos from the Radio One Roadshow in Scarborough in 1996
Radio One announced last month that their Big Weekend would be heading just fifty miles up the road from Scarborough, to Middlesbrough, in May, with some of music's biggest names in attendance.
And although the Big Weekend has never hit Scarborough, its predecessor, the Radio One Roadshow, has a lot of history with our seafront. Here are some memories from the 1996 Roadshow on the Foreshore.
1. Radio 1 Roadshow, 1996
Mark Elliott from near Saltburn tries his hand at rapping
2. Radio 1 Roadshow, 1996
Do you recognise any of the faces in the crowd? Or are you one of them?
3. Radio 1 Roadshow, 1996
DJ Dave Pearce greets the Scarborough crowd
4. Radio 1 Roadshow, 1996
Two members of JX invite some audience participation.
