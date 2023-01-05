A169 near Whitby set to be closed 'for some time' following serious incident
Motorists are being asked to avoid the A169 which police say is likely to be closed 'for some time' following a serious collision.
The A169 at Eller Beck Bridge near Goathland is closed this morning as emergency service remain at the scene of a single vehicle collision which occurred at around 11.20pm last night (January 4).
Fire crews from Whitby, Robin Hoods Bay, Malton and Fylingdales responded to the incident last night in which a HGV had left the road leaving one casualty trapped in the vehicle.
Firefighters extricated the male casualty from the vehicle using air bags and hydraulic cutting equipment before handing him into the care of ambulance crews to be transported to hospital.
The road has been closed to allow emergency services to attend the incident and it’s likely that the road will be closed for some time.
This story will be updated following any further information provided to us by North Yorkshire Police and North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service.