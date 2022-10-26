A169 Whitby to Pickering road reopens after crash results in casualty being airlifted to hospital
The A169 Whitby to Pickering Road has reopened after being closed by police earlier today after a four car road traffic collision.
North Yorkshire Police received reports of a collision on the A169 near RAF Fylingdales at 07.42am this morning (Wednesday October 26).
A male and a female were released from separate cars by fire crews via roof removals, with one casualty transported away in an air ambulance, and the other in a road ambulance.
A third car left the road taking evasive action which resulted in no injuries or persons trapped, however the fourth vehicle involved also had a person described as walking wounded, exit the car by themselves.
The A169 was closed between Saltersgate Bank and the Goathland turn off and traffic was diverted to allow emergency services to deal with the incident.
Anyone who has witnessed the collision is asked to contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for the Force Control Room quoting reference number NYP-26102022-0081.