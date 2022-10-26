A169 Whitby to Pickering road reopens after crash results in casualty being airlifted to hospital

The A169 Pickering to Whitby road has reopened after a 'serious' incident earlier today

North Yorkshire Police received reports of a collision on the A169 near RAF Fylingdales at 07.42am this morning (Wednesday October 26).

Pickering, Whitby, Malton and Goathland fire crews also responded to the call.

A male and a female were released from separate cars by fire crews via roof removals, with one casualty transported away in an air ambulance, and the other in a road ambulance.

A third car left the road taking evasive action which resulted in no injuries or persons trapped, however the fourth vehicle involved also had a person described as walking wounded, exit the car by themselves.

The A169 was closed between Saltersgate Bank and the Goathland turn off and traffic was diverted to allow emergency services to deal with the incident.