A170: Major North Yorkshire road shut after crash between caravan and car
A major North Yorkshire road has been closed after a crash, police have confirmed.
By George Buksmann
Published 15th May 2023, 10:25 BST- 1 min read
The A170 at Thorton-le-Dale has been shut following a crash this morning.
North Yorkshire Police were called to reports of a collision between a car and a caravan at 9.15am.
Officers have urged drivers to avoid the area and find an alternative route, as the road “may be closed for some time”.