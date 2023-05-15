News you can trust since 1882
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
2 foxes, 4 rabbits & badger found dead: RSPCA launch investigation
Soccer AM’s final episode date confirmed by Sky
Soccer AM’s final episode date confirmed by Sky
Shein announces plans to open 30 new pop-up stores - all we know
M25 traffic brought to a standstill after child ‘falls out of car’
Holly Willoughby 'visibly uncomfortable' for Phillip Schofield return

A170: Major North Yorkshire road shut after crash between caravan and car

A major North Yorkshire road has been closed after a crash, police have confirmed.

By George Buksmann
Published 15th May 2023, 10:25 BST- 1 min read

The A170 at Thorton-le-Dale has been shut following a crash this morning.

North Yorkshire Police were called to reports of a collision between a car and a caravan at 9.15am.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Officers have urged drivers to avoid the area and find an alternative route, as the road “may be closed for some time”.

Officers were called to the crash this morning.Officers were called to the crash this morning.
Officers were called to the crash this morning.