The A170 road between Thornton-le-Dale and Brompton-by-Sawdon was closed yesterday, Sunday, December 3, due to a road traffic collision.

The serious collision near the village of Snainton was reported at around 2.30pm and all three emergency services are at the scene.

Motorists were advised to avoid the area and take alternative routes.

The road was expected to remain closed for several hours.

The road reopened at 10.30pm the same day.