A171 Crash: Major road between Scarborough and Whitby closed with diversion after 'serious' collision

A "serious" crash on the outskirts of Whitby has forced the A171 to close, North Yorkshire Police have said.

By George Buksmann
Thursday, 9th June 2022, 4:14 pm
Updated Thursday, 9th June 2022, 4:17 pm

The road is shut at the Ruswarp junction for traffic travelling northbound with vehicles being diverted through Ruswarp, and lengthy delays are expected.

The A171 has also been closed at the junction for Robin Hood's Bay with drivers travelling southbound being diverted through Robin Hood's Bay or Hawsker.

Officers arrived at the scene earlier this afternoon, but the road remains closed.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter

Officers closed the road earlier this afternoon.

North Yorkshire Police has urged drivers to avoid the area and use alternative routes while emergency services respond.

The number of vehicles involved in the crash and whether there have been any casualties has not yet been reported.